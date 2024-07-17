Crown Community Development Submits Plans for 760-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Sugar Grove, Illinois

SUGAR GROVE, ILL. — Crown Community Development (CCD) has submitted its formal land development application to the Village of Sugar Grove for The Grove, a 760-acre, master-planned mixed-use project. Plans call for several housing options, a town center, over 200 acres of open space, public amenities and a variety of commercial uses. The Grove is proposed for land surrounding the I-88 and Route 47 interchange, about 45 miles west of Chicago.

Named after the maple trees scattered across Sugar Grove, the new proposal for The Grove is the result of re-envisioning the plan CCD presented to the village in 2019 for the same parcel of land. The new plan includes an increase in green space and the preservation of existing tree groves, which were based on public feedback from community meetings held by CCD in 2023.

As part of the land development application for The Grove’s updated master plan, which covers zoning, subdivision and annexation, CCD is proposing Planned Development District (PDD) zoning that will accommodate uses that meet market and community needs.

Proposed land uses via the PDD zoning for The Grove include: multiple residential areas offering a variety of housing options, from single-family homes and active adult living to apartments; a town center anchored by a village green with retail, commercial and residential opportunities; a village park with pickleball courts, playscapes, a splash pad, food truck court, beer garden and farmer’s market; and areas for retail, restaurants, community services, healthcare, e-commerce distribution and data centers. The open space will include parks, five miles of trails and naturalized areas that preserve 70 acres of tree groves.

The current plan for The Grove would position the town center, community green space and residential neighborhoods on land southeast of the interchange, with a commercial/business park district called Grove Park on the northern side of the interchange. Grove Park could feature a variety of uses, including healthcare, business suites, retail, restaurants, multifamily, distribution and data center.

The Village of Sugar Grove is seeking to establish a Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) District for the land. The district would aim to reimburse specific eligible expenditures such as road improvements, water and sewer systems, grading and drainage improvements, park amenities and landscaping.