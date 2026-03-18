CrownPoint Breaks Ground on 854-Unit Self-Storage Facility in South River, New Jersey

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. — Locally based developer CrownPoint Group has broken ground on an 854-unit self-storage facility in South River, located roughly midway between Newark and Trenton. The three-story facility at 696 Old Bridge Turnpike will span 105,487 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. According to NJ.com, the site formerly housed a car dealership, and the facility will have an average unit size of 90 square feet and will include 15 exterior access units. The local publication also reports that JLL arranged construction financing for the project. ExtraSpace Storage will operate the facility, which is expected to be complete before the end of the year.