CrownPoint, Crossroads Break Ground on 125-Unit Multifamily Project in Randolph, New Jersey

RANDOLPH, N.J. — A partnership between two developers, CrownPoint Group and Crossroads Cos., has broken ground on a 125-unit multifamily project in Randolph, about 40 miles west of New York City. Designed by Comito Associates and known as Liberty Village, the development will feature townhouse-style residences that will be housed within 11 buildings across a 14.5-acre site. The property will have 25 affordable housing units. Amenities will include fitness center, multiple social lounges, a golf simulator, children’s playroom and a business center with work pods and meeting areas. A tentative completion date was not announced.