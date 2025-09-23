Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Liberty-Village-Randolph-New-Jersey
Liberty Village (pictured), a 125-unit multifamily project in Randolph, New Jersey, represents the second multifamily collaboration between CrownPoint and Crossroads in the past few years. The partnership previously obtained approvals and financing for the development of 90 luxury apartments in Dover, New Jersey, a project that is currently under construction and slated for delivery in 2026.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

CrownPoint, Crossroads Break Ground on 125-Unit Multifamily Project in Randolph, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

RANDOLPH, N.J. — A partnership between two developers, CrownPoint Group and Crossroads Cos., has broken ground on a 125-unit multifamily project in Randolph, about 40 miles west of New York City. Designed by Comito Associates and known as Liberty Village, the development will feature townhouse-style residences that will be housed within 11 buildings across a 14.5-acre site. The property will have 25 affordable housing units. Amenities will include fitness center, multiple social lounges, a golf simulator, children’s playroom and a business center with work pods and meeting areas. A tentative completion date was not announced.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 80-Room Boxer Hotel in...

Hunneman Arranges $11.8M Sale of Boston Apartment Complex

JLL Arranges $38.7M Refinancing for Clear Lake Reserve...

Civic Entertainment Group Signs 12,180 SF Office Lease...

TCC, Affinius Capital Break Ground on 778,720 SF...

R.H. Ledbetter Receives $15M Equity Investment for Attainable...

Partnership Acquires 800,000 SF Galleria at Fort Lauderdale...

Highland Partners Acquires 114-Unit Multifamily Community in Ogden,...

CEDARst, Kayne Anderson Receive $91M in Financing for...