CrownPoint Group Completes Lease-Up of 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Netcong, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

CrownPoint first acquired the site of 34 Bank in Netcong, New Jersey, in a joint venture with Circle Squared Alternative Investments and The Hampshire Cos. in 2019. Construction began in later that year with the demolition of a dilapidated industrial building on the site.

NETCONG, N.J. — Developer CrownPoint Group LLC has completed the lease-up of 34 Bank, a 126-unit apartment complex located in the Northern New Jersey community of Netcong. Leasing of the property, which sits on 4.8 acres, began in December 2020, and construction of the community was completed this summer. Units feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking space, walking trails and grilling stations.

