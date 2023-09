NEWARK, N.J. — A joint venture between two locally based development and investment firms, CrownPoint Group Inc. and Lamar Cos., will develop a 1,200-unit self-storage facility in Newark’s Ironbound district. The site is a former salvage yard that comprises four lots totaling roughly one acre, and the six-story, climate-controlled facility will span 135,000 gross square feet. Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter. Extra Space Storage will operate the property.