Kroger has operated at the store located at 2340 Highway 15 N in Laurel, Miss., for more than 40 years.
CrownPoint Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Kroger-Leased Store in Laurel, Mississippi

by John Nelson

LAUREL, MISS. — CrownPoint Partners has brokered the $3.6 million sale of a 44,046-square-foot retail property in Laurel leased to Kroger, which has operated at that location for more than 40 years. The acquisition also includes a Kroger Fuel Center. The store is located on a 4.2-acre parcel at 2340 Highway 15 N, about 31 miles north of Hattiesburg, Miss.

Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona of CrownPoint Partners represented the buyer, a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Essential Growth Properties, in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, San Francisco-based Pacific Bay Investments Inc. Niko Buntich of Trinity Capital Corp. originated acquisition financing for the buyer.

