CrownPoint Partners Brokers Sale of 14,933 SF Retail Property in Southgate, Michigan

SOUTHGATE, MICH. — CrownPoint Partners has brokered the sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Range USA in Southgate for an undisclosed price. The single-tenant, net-leased asset totals 14,933 square feet and is situated on 2.2 acres at 12780 Reeck Road just off I-75. Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona of CrownPoint represented the seller, CA Commercial Development, and the buyer, FrontView REIT. Founded in 2012, Range USA operates indoor shooting ranges. The Southgate location, which opened in January 2023, features 20 shooting lanes.