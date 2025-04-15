Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Range USA occupies the facility at 12780 Reeck Road.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

CrownPoint Partners Brokers Sale of 14,933 SF Retail Property in Southgate, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHGATE, MICH. — CrownPoint Partners has brokered the sale of a newly constructed retail property occupied by Range USA in Southgate for an undisclosed price. The single-tenant, net-leased asset totals 14,933 square feet and is situated on 2.2 acres at 12780 Reeck Road just off I-75. Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona of CrownPoint represented the seller, CA Commercial Development, and the buyer, FrontView REIT. Founded in 2012, Range USA operates indoor shooting ranges. The Southgate location, which opened in January 2023, features 20 shooting lanes.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.5M Sale of Oasis...

Marsella Development Opens $25M Food Hall in Downtown...

WS Development Welcomes Five New Tenants to Legacy...

Landmark, Westlake Capital Acquire 536,547 SF Office Campus...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 81,082 SF...

Formosa Acquires 310,000 SF Office Campus in Newport...

Northwest Healthcare Properties Sells Two-Building Medical Office Portfolio...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 266-Unit Self-Storage...

JLL Brokers Sale of 482-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...