CrownPoint Partners Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Retail Building in Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — National brokerage firm CrownPoint Partners has negotiated the $7.5 million sale of a 65,868-square-foot, single-tenant retail building in Concord. Grocer Shaw’s has occupied the building since its original construction on a 10.6-acre site in 2001. Julius Swolsky and Shannon Bona of CrownPoint, in association with ParaSell Inc., represented the seller, an affiliate of New Jersey-based investment firm ARCTRUST, in the transaction. Horvath & Tremblay represented the buyer, a Massachusetts-based private investor.