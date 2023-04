GRANDVILLE, MICH. — Crumbl Cookies has signed a lease to open a 2,721-square-foot location at Century Center in Grandville, a southern suburb of Grand Rapids. Tjader Gerdom and Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the tenant in the lease. Dave Denton of DAR Development represented the undisclosed landlord. Crumbl Cookies has more than 700 locations across the country.