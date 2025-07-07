Crunch Fitness Opens 60,000 SF Facility in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Fitness Ventures LLC, the second largest Crunch Fitness franchisee, has opened its 60th Crunch Fitness with a new 60,000-square-foot facility in Des Moines. Located at 1200 E. Army Post Road, the new club is the company’s second Crunch location in Iowa. Built as a 3.0 Crunch model, the Des Moines location represents a $5 million investment. The club features cardio and strength equipment, a group fitness studio, dry saunas, performance turf, HydroMassage, tanning and the HIITZone.

Fitness Ventures has partnered with Meaningful Partners, a private equity firm that invested in the company in 2024. The partnership has helped accelerate growth through a mix of new club development, mergers and acquisitions. Fitness Ventures is on pace to reach 75 clubs by the end of the year. The company plans to open 20 new locations annually.