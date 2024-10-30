Crunch Fitness Opens at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Crunch Fitness has opened a new location at Hamilton Place, a shopping mall and mixed-use campus in Chattanooga. The property is owned by locally based and publicly traded CBL Properties.

The new fitness venue is one of the final components of the mall’s Sears redevelopment project, which commenced in 2019. Other tenants that have backfilled the former Sears department store include The Cheesecake Factory, Mean Mug Coffeehouse, Malone’s, Dave & Buster’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and an Aloft by Marriott hotel.

Since March, CBL Properties has welcomed eight new concepts at Hamilton Place, including Taco Mamacita, Texas Roadhouse, Mr. Cow, Malone’s, Miniso, Vintage Stock, Dry Goods, Shoe Station, as well as a newly remodeled and expanded Buckle store. Additional openings are expected in 2025.