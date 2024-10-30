Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Crunch Fitness and Dave & Buster's are part of the redevelopment program of the former Sears department store at Hamilton Place mall in Chattanooga, Tenn.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRetailSoutheastTennessee

Crunch Fitness Opens at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga

by John Nelson

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Crunch Fitness has opened a new location at Hamilton Place, a shopping mall and mixed-use campus in Chattanooga. The property is owned by locally based and publicly traded CBL Properties.

The new fitness venue is one of the final components of the mall’s Sears redevelopment project, which commenced in 2019. Other tenants that have backfilled the former Sears department store include The Cheesecake Factory, Mean Mug Coffeehouse, Malone’s, Dave & Buster’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and an Aloft by Marriott hotel.

Since March, CBL Properties has welcomed eight new concepts at Hamilton Place, including Taco Mamacita, Texas Roadhouse, Mr. Cow, Malone’s, Miniso, Vintage Stock, Dry Goods, Shoe Station, as well as a newly remodeled and expanded Buckle store. Additional openings are expected in 2025.

You may also like

BWE Secures $425M in Construction Financing for Mosaic...

Thompson Thrift Opens 319-Unit Quarry Apartment Community in...

NAI Capital Directs $6.8M Purchase of Dollar Tree-Occupied...

Biden Administration Announces $3B Investment in Port Infrastructure

Olympus Property Acquires Apartment Community in Downtown St....

IPA Brokers $18.8M Sale of Shopping Center in...

Ballard Designs Debuts First Alabama Store at Hardwick...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 170,722 SF...

Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on $60M CarShield Sportsplex...