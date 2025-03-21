Crunch Fitness Opens 40,000 SF Gym at Westridge Square in Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, MD. — Crunch Fitness has signed a 40,000-square-foot lease at Westridge Square, a regional shopping center located at 1005 W. Patrick St. in Frederick, approximately 40 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. MCB Real Estate purchased the 252,000-square-foot center in 2022 and has invested more than $6 million to attract a new anchor tenant.

MCB connected the single-story former Gold’s Gym space with the existing upper-level courtyard, giving Crunch Fitness the ability to occupy two levels at the shopping center. Other improvements include the complete renovation of the exterior, new signage, wood-style finishes, landscaping and a new color palate.

The new gym features cardio and strength training equipment, personal training options, a group fitness and boxing studio, hot yoga, cycling classes, Olympic lifting platforms, HydroMassage beds, cryotherapy, full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna and a 2,500-square-foot outdoor space. Additionally, the gym also offers a Kids Crunch childcare center.