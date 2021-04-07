Crunch Fitness to Open 30,240 SF Gym at Former Michaels Store in Metro Houston

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — A Crunch Fitness franchisee will open a 30,240-square-foot gym at a former Michaels store at First Colony Commons, a 410,000-square-foot retail power center in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. The opening is set for Oct. 1. Neal Thomson of Houston-based NewQuest Properties represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kristen Barker of Wulfe & Co. Inc. represented the Dallas-based landlord, an entity doing business as TPP 306 First Colony LLC. New York-based Crunch Fitness currently operates 360 gyms across 30 states and five countries.