Cruzan, Independencia Acquire 95,000 SF Post-Production Facility in Burbank, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Located at 2130 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank, Calif., the single-story property features 95,000 square feet of post-production space.

BURBANK, CALIF. — Cruzan and Independencia have purchased a post-production property in located at 2130 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank. Strategic Office Partners sold the asset for $37.4 million.

Situated on 4.4 acres, the 95,000-square-foot facility was completed in 1965 and last renovated in 2017. Deluxe Media, a post-production, distribution and asset management company for the entertainment industry, occupies the single-story building.

Mike Longo, Todd Tydlaska and Sean Sullivan of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Greg Grant and Clayton Matsuda, also of CBRE, facilitated the acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer.

