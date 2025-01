NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Cryogenic Industries has acquired an industrial building located at 4620 Eaker St. in North Las Vegas from APG Eaker LLC for $10.3 million. CBRE’s Tyler Ecklund represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 2016 on 2.9 acres, the building features 50,504 square feet of industrial warehouse space, two dock-high doors, one grade-level door, a clear height of 24 feet and 7,658 square feet of two-story office space.