Crystal Investment Property Brokers Sale of 107-Key Landing Hotel in Ketchikan, Alaska

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA — Crystal Investment Property (CIP), a member of Hotel Brokers International, has arranged the sale of The Landing Hotel, Restaurant & Pub in Ketchikan. CIP’s Joseph Kennedy, along with Mary Wanzer, a licensed Alaska broker, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

Located at 3434 Tongass Ave., The Landing Hotel, Restaurant & Pub is a 107-key, independent mid-scale hotel. The full-service property offers flexible meeting and events space, event planning and catering for onsite and offsite events, a lounge area, fireplace, business center, fitness center and courtesy shuttle service. Additionally, the hotel is home to two dining options: The Landing Restaurant and Jeremiah’s Pub.