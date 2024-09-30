Monday, September 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LandingHotel-Ketchikan-AK
Located in Ketchikan, Alaska, The Landing Hotel, Restaurant & Pub offers 107 guest rooms and two restaurants, The Landing Restaurant and Jeremiah’s Pub.
AcquisitionsAlaskaHospitalityRestaurantRetailWestern

Crystal Investment Property Brokers Sale of 107-Key Landing Hotel in Ketchikan, Alaska

by Amy Works

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA — Crystal Investment Property (CIP), a member of Hotel Brokers International, has arranged the sale of The Landing Hotel, Restaurant & Pub in Ketchikan. CIP’s Joseph Kennedy, along with Mary Wanzer, a licensed Alaska broker, represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

Located at 3434 Tongass Ave., The Landing Hotel, Restaurant & Pub is a 107-key, independent mid-scale hotel. The full-service property offers flexible meeting and events space, event planning and catering for onsite and offsite events, a lounge area, fireplace, business center, fitness center and courtesy shuttle service. Additionally, the hotel is home to two dining options: The Landing Restaurant and Jeremiah’s Pub.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Arranges $1.2M Sale...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 410,858 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Boulder Group Arranges $3.4M Sale of Outback Steakhouse-Occupied...

MLSA Ventures to Redevelop La Villita Assembly Hall...

Trive Real Estate Equity Management Buys 57,000 SF...

Poag Development Welcomes Three New Tenants to Shopping...

Woodmont Co., Hanley Arrange Sale of 6,038 SF...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 696-Unit Apartment Community in...

Driftwood Capital Breaks Ground on $420M Westin Hotel...