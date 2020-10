Crystal Investment Property Brokers Sale of America’s Best Value Inn in Boardman, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Oregon, Western

BOARDMAN, ORE. — Crystal Investment Property (CIP) has directed the sale of America’s Best Value Inn, a newly converted franchise located on Interstate 84 in Boardman.

Joseph Kennedy of CIP represented the undisclosed buyer and seller in the deal. The final sale price was not released.