Crystal Investment Property Brokers Sale of Motel 6 in Moses Lake, Washington
MOSES LAKE, WASH. — Crystal Investment Property (CIP) has arranged the sale of a Motel 6 located at 2822 Driggs Drive in Moses Lake. Terms of the transaction were not released.
Situated off Interstate 90 at exit 176, the motel features 89 guest rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, grassy courtyard area and ample parking for trucks, buses or RVs. Located in North Central Washington, the motel is approximately 100 miles west of Spokane and 180 miles east of Seattle.
Joseph Kennedy of CIP represented the seller and worked closely with the buyer in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.