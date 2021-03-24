Crystal Investment Property Brokers Sale of Motel 6 in Moses Lake, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Washington, Western

Motel 6 in Moses Lake, Wash., features 89 guest rooms, an outdoor swimming pool and ample parking for trucks, buses and RVs.

MOSES LAKE, WASH. — Crystal Investment Property (CIP) has arranged the sale of a Motel 6 located at 2822 Driggs Drive in Moses Lake. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated off Interstate 90 at exit 176, the motel features 89 guest rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, grassy courtyard area and ample parking for trucks, buses or RVs. Located in North Central Washington, the motel is approximately 100 miles west of Spokane and 180 miles east of Seattle.

Joseph Kennedy of CIP represented the seller and worked closely with the buyer in the transaction.