Crystal Investment Property Negotiates Sale of Four-Property Hospitality Portfolio in Washington

The four-hotel portfolio includes (left to right, top to bottom) Nisqually Lodge in Ashford, Wash., Crest Trail Lodge in Packwood, Wash., Mill Village Motel in Eatonville, Wash., and Cowlitz River Lodge in Packwood.

PACKWOOD, EATONVILLE AND ASHFORD, WASH. — Crystal Investment Property (CIP) has arranged the sale of a four-hotel portfolio in Washington. Terms of the transaction, including the names of the seller and buyer and the acquisition price, were not released.

The portfolio includes Cowlitz River Lodge and Crest Trail Lodge in Packwood, Mill Village Motel in Eatonville and Nisqually Lodge in Ashford. All four properties are independent, mid-scale hotels each with 25 to 32 rooms.

Cowlitz River Lodge, Nisqually Lodge and Crest Trail Lodge feature large lounges, stonework fireplaces and various guest amenities throughout the properties. Mill Village Motel is the only exterior-corridor property and offers a business center, guest library and meeting/event space.

CIP President Joseph Kennedy and team handled the transaction.