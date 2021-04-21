CSD Realty Brokers Sale of 438-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Waco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

WACO, TEXAS — CSD Realty has brokered the sale of a 438-unit self-storage facility located at 1620 La Salle Ave. in Waco. The facility spans 58,000 square feet. Craig Rice and Cole Rice of CSD Realty represented the seller, Unlimited Storage LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Store Space Self Storage, a Florida-based investment firm.