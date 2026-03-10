CSME Partners Sells 83,527 SF Industrial Building in Compton, California

COMPTON, CALIF. — CSME Partners LLC has completed the disposition of an industrial property located at 1800 S. Anderson Ave. in Compton. Yueji Inc. acquired the asset in a transaction valued at $28.2 million. Yuejie, a freight forwarding company, will use the 83,527-square-foot property for warehouse and distribution services, including port-oriented distribution space to serve customers across the Los Angeles Basin. Nick Buss, Frank Schulz and Tyler Rollema of The Klabin Co. represented the seller, while Andrew Dilfer, Luke Staubitz and Harvey Beesen of Kidder Mathews represented the buyer in the deal.