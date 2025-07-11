CSTO, WinnDevelopment  Begin $40M Repositioning of Boston Affordable Housing Complex

BOSTON — A partnership between local nonprofit organization Castle Square Tenants Organization (CTSO) and regional owner-operator WinnDevelopment has begun the $40 million repositioning of Eva White Apartments, a 102-unit affordable housing complex in Boston’s South End. The project will encompass upgrades to unit interiors and the creation of new amenity spaces, as well as energy system retrofits to the property’s two seven-story buildings.

Specifically, each of the property’s 34 studios, 57 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom units will be improved with modern kitchens, bathrooms and living room flooring. New health and wellness spaces and a new fitness room will be created for residents. The current common laundry room, community room and management office will also be renovated. Bank of America, MassHousing and Citizens Bank are financing construction, with BoA also serving as the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit investor. Completion is scheduled for 2026.

Eva White Apartments originally opened in 1967 and serves seniors and people with disabilities. The Boston Housing Authority holds a 99-year ground lease on the complex, which protects the property’s long-term affordability status. CSTO became the 99 percent owner of the property in December after securing the financing for the project. This venture marks the organization’s first partnership with WinnDevelopment since the two groups purchased and renovated Castle Square Apartments, which is adjacent to Eva White Apartments, in 1987.