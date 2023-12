HOUSTON — C&T Design & Equipment, which designs and furnishes restaurants and commercial kitchens, has signed a 19,886-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 9555 Baythorne Drive was constructed in 2001 and totals 28,576 square feet. Jim Cooper of Cypressbrook Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was an entity doing business as Texas KBC LLC.