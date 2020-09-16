REBusinessOnline

CT Realty Acquires Land for $40M Stadium Logistics Center in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Stadium-Logistics-Center-Dallas

Stadium Logistics Center in Dallas is expected to be complete next fall.

DALLAS — California-based CT Realty has acquired an 18.4-acre infill site in the South Stemmons submarket of Dallas for the development of Stadium Logistics Center, a 329,402-square-foot industrial project that is valued at $40 million. Offering 470 feet of frontage on U.S. Highway 183 just west of the I-35 Stemmons Freeway, the site is located within 7.5 miles of both Dallas Love Field Airport and DFW International Airport. Stadium Logistics Center will feature 36-foot clear heights and a front-park/rear-load configuration. Pross Design Group is the project architect, and Talley Riggins Construction Group is the general contractor. California Bank & Trust provided construction financing. CT Realty expects to break ground later this month and to deliver the project in September 2021. Mike McElwee of Avison Young represented the seller, NCH Corp., in the land deal. Craig Jones and Randy Touchstone of JLL represented CT Realty and will also market the project for lease.

