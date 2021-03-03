CT Realty, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 145,840 SF South Bay Logistics Center in Carson, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

South Bay Logistics Center will bring 145,840 square feet of single-tenant, Class A industrial space to the Carson, Calif.

CARSON, CALIF. — CT Realty and Clarion Partners have commenced construction of South Bay Logistics Center, a Class A industrial facility in Carson.

Located at 333 W. Gardena Blvd., the single-tenant, 145,840-square-foot building will feature 25 dock-high positions, 36-foot clear heights, a 144-foot secure truck yard, an ESFR K-25 sprinkler system, 5,500 square feet of modern two-story office space and ample parking.

Completion is slated for this fall. Danny Williams, Barry Hill and John McMillan of Newmark are listing agents for the project.