CT Realty, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 145,840 SF South Bay Logistics Center in Carson, California

California, Development, Industrial, Western

South Bay Logistics Center will bring 145,840 square feet of single-tenant, Class A industrial space to the Carson, Calif.

CARSON, CALIF. — CT Realty and Clarion Partners have commenced construction of South Bay Logistics Center, a Class A industrial facility in Carson.

Located at 333 W. Gardena Blvd., the single-tenant, 145,840-square-foot building will feature 25 dock-high positions, 36-foot clear heights, a 144-foot secure truck yard, an ESFR K-25 sprinkler system, 5,500 square feet of modern two-story office space and ample parking.

Completion is slated for this fall. Danny Williams, Barry Hill and John McMillan of Newmark are listing agents for the project.

