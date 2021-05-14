CT Realty, Diamond Realty Purchase Land in Jacksonville for 3.2 MSF Logistics Park Development

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CT Realty, in a joint venture with Diamond Realty Investments, has purchased 250 acres of industrial-zoned land in Jacksonville for the development of an eight-building, 3.2 million-square-foot logistics park. The buyers have begun developing the first phase, which spans 1.7 million square feet across three buildings, and is projected to be completed in 2022.

Southeast Toyota Distributors, an independent Toyota automotive distributor, sold the site for $300 million. Guy Preston and Seda Preston of Colliers International represented both Southeast Toyota Distributors and the buyers in the land sale.

The site is situated off Pritchard Road, approximately three miles west of Interstate 295 and close to Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT), which handles the highest container volume of Florida’s four major seaports. JAXPORT is in the midst of a major dredging project that, upon completion in 2022, will create the deepest port on the East Coast, capable of serving high-capacity post-Panamax container ships.