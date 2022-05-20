REBusinessOnline

CT Realty, PGIM to Develop 1.7 MSF Industrial Park in Pennsville, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

Completion of Garden State Logistics Center in Pennsville is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

PENNSVILLE, N.J. — A partnership between California-based CT Realty and PGIM Real Estate will develop Garden State Logistics Park, a 1.7 million-square-foot industrial park that will be located in Pennsville, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia. Garden State Logistics Park will consist of two buildings totaling roughly 1.2 million and 500,000 square feet. The buildings will be situated on 282 acres and will feature clear heights of 40 feet. Brian Fiumara of CBRE brokered the sale of the land. CBRE has also been tapped to lease the development. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023.

