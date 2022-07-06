CT Realty Underway on Phase II of Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Columbus

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — CT Realty is underway on the construction of Phase II of Rickenbacker Logistics Park in Columbus. Phase II consists of three speculative buildings, including a 1 million-square-foot facility, a 598,754-square-foot building and a 413,250-square-foot facility. Each building will feature a clear height of 40 feet. Dan Wendorf and Brian Marsh of JLL are marketing Phase II for lease. Phase I consisted of two buildings that are now occupied by TJX and Geodis.