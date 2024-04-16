CTC Residential to Develop 384-Unit Apartment Community in Kyle, Texas

KYLE, TEXAS — Houston-based developer CTC Residential will build an apartment community in Kyle, about 20 miles south of Austin. CTC Residential acquired the 15-acre site at 5839 Kyle Parkway, which is located across the street from Seton Hospital, in October 2022 before having it rezoned to support multifamily. Preliminary plans call for 384 apartments and a 38,000-square-foot open green space that will be activated by a 7,500-square-foot food-and-beverage anchor space and other retail uses. Weitzman is handling leasing for that component of the project. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed.