CTCI Americas Signs 49,662 SF Office Lease in Houston’s Energy Corridor

HOUSTON — Engineering and construction firm CTCI Americas Inc. has signed a 49,662-square-foot office lease at 15721 Park Row in Houston’s Energy Corridor. The six-story, 145,000-square-foot building offers a tenant lounge, conference facilities and an outdoor collaboration area. Josh Morrow of Avison Young represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Steve Rocher, Parker Duffie and Jenny Mueller of CBRE represented the landlord, BH Properties.