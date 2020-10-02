REBusinessOnline

CTG, Florida A&M University Complete 720-Bed Student Housing Development in Tallahassee

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Florida A&M University held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for its newest 720-bed residence hall, which was built in a public-private partnership with CTG.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A public-private partnership between CTG Development Co. (CTG) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) has completed the development of a 720-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in Tallahassee. The new residence hall is Phase I of development on a larger project called Main Street Corridor, which will include a mixed-use building with multifamily units and retail, a new stadium and a field house upon completion. Finfrock is serving as the architect of record and the design-build contractor for the project. The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 30. FAMU is holding classes in a hybrid format for the fall 2020 semester.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  