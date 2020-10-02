CTG, Florida A&M University Complete 720-Bed Student Housing Development in Tallahassee

Florida A&M University held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for its newest 720-bed residence hall, which was built in a public-private partnership with CTG.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A public-private partnership between CTG Development Co. (CTG) and Florida A&M University (FAMU) has completed the development of a 720-bed residence hall on the university’s campus in Tallahassee. The new residence hall is Phase I of development on a larger project called Main Street Corridor, which will include a mixed-use building with multifamily units and retail, a new stadium and a field house upon completion. Finfrock is serving as the architect of record and the design-build contractor for the project. The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 30. FAMU is holding classes in a hybrid format for the fall 2020 semester.