Monday, April 6, 2026
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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

CTO Realty Acquires 399,075 SF Retail Power Center in McAllen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCALLEN, TEXAS — CTO Realty Growth, a Florida-based REIT, has acquired Palms Crossing, a 399,075-square-foot retail power center in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. Palms Crossing is an open-air center that was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Hobby Lobby, Restaurant Depot, Best Buy, Burlington, Barnes & Noble and Guitar Center. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard, Claudia Steeb and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, WPG (formerly known as Washington Prime Group), in the transaction.

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