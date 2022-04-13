CTO Realty Agrees to Acquire $30M Preferred Equity Stake in Metro Dallas Office, Retail Property

ALLEN, TEXAS — CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) has entered into an agreement to acquire a $30 million preferred equity stake in Watters Creek at Montgomery Farm, a 458,000-square-foot office and retail property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Retail tenants at the property include Market Street, Anthropologie, Mi Cocina, DSW, The Cheesecake Factory, Brio Italian Grille and Michaels. The owner/seller of the property was not disclosed.