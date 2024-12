DUNEDIN, FLA. — CTO Realty Growth Inc. has purchased Granada Plaza, a 74,000-square-foot shopping center located on a seven-acre site in the Tampa suburb of Dunedin. Publix anchors the property, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.

Winter Park, Fla.-based CTO Realty Growth purchased the asset from the undisclosed seller for $16.8 million. According to LoopNet Inc., Granada Plaza was built in 1983.