REBusinessOnline

CTO Realty Growth Acquires Madison Yards Retail Development in Atlanta for $80.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Madison Yards was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors Publix and AMC Theatres. Fuqua Development sold the property for $80.2 million.

ATLANTA — CTO Realty Growth, a retail REIT based in Daytona Beach, Fla., has purchased Madison Yards, a new retail development in Atlanta’s Inman Park district. The developer, locally based Fuqua Development, sold the 162,500-square-foot project to CTO Realty Growth for $80.2 million. Located at 905 Memorial Drive along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, Madison Yards was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors Publix and AMC Theatres. Other tenants include AT&T, First Watch and Orangetheory Fitness. Fuqua delivered the property in 2019, as well as an attached apartment community that was not part of the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  