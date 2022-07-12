CTO Realty Growth Acquires Madison Yards Retail Development in Atlanta for $80.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Madison Yards was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors Publix and AMC Theatres. Fuqua Development sold the property for $80.2 million.

ATLANTA — CTO Realty Growth, a retail REIT based in Daytona Beach, Fla., has purchased Madison Yards, a new retail development in Atlanta’s Inman Park district. The developer, locally based Fuqua Development, sold the 162,500-square-foot project to CTO Realty Growth for $80.2 million. Located at 905 Memorial Drive along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, Madison Yards was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors Publix and AMC Theatres. Other tenants include AT&T, First Watch and Orangetheory Fitness. Fuqua delivered the property in 2019, as well as an attached apartment community that was not part of the transaction.