CTO Realty Growth Acquires Metro Orlando Power Retail Center for $68.7M

SANFORD, FLA. — CTO Realty Growth has acquired Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center, a 318,000-square-foot power retail center located in Sanford, approximately 25 miles north of Orlando. An undisclosed seller sold the center for $68.7 million. Situated on 41 acres along I-4, the property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Burlington, Marshalls, World Market, Petco, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and Five Below anchor the center. The Orlando-based REIT purchased Marketplace at Seminole Towne Center through a 1031 exchange.