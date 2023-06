ROCKWALL, TEXAS — CTO Realty Growth has acquired Plaza at Rockwall, a 446,500-square-foot retail power center located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas, for $61.2 million. The center sits on 42 acres and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Best Buy, Ulta Beauty, Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney, Belk, Five Below and HomeGoods. The seller was not disclosed.