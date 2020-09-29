CTO Realty Growth Acquires Shopping Center in Metro Miami for $21M

HIALEAH, FLA. — CTO Realty Growth has acquired Westland Gateway, a 108,000-square-foot shopping center in Hialeah, for $21 million. Aldi, dd’s Discount, Ross Dress for Less and Bed Bath & Beyond occupy the property. Westland Gateway is located at 1460 W. 49th St., 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami. Daytona Beach, Fla.-based CTO Realty purchased the asset through a 1031 exchange. The seller was not disclosed.