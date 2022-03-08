CTO Realty Growth Buys Metro Houston Shopping Center for $39.1M

HOUSTON — CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO), a Florida-based REIT, has purchased Price Plaza Shopping Center, a 205,000-square-foot retail center in the western Houston suburb of Katy, for $39.1 million. The property sits on a 22.3-acre site along the Interstate 10/Katy Freeway corridor and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, with Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, dd’s DISCOUNTS and James Avery Artisan Jewelry serving as the anchor tenants. CTO Realty Growth acquired Price Plaza Shopping Center from an undisclosed seller via a 1031 exchange.