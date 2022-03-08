REBusinessOnline

CTO Realty Growth Buys Metro Houston Shopping Center for $39.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO), a Florida-based REIT, has purchased Price Plaza Shopping Center, a 205,000-square-foot retail center in the western Houston suburb of Katy, for $39.1 million. The property sits on a 22.3-acre site along the Interstate 10/Katy Freeway corridor and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, with Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, dd’s DISCOUNTS and James Avery Artisan Jewelry serving as the anchor tenants. CTO Realty Growth acquired Price Plaza Shopping Center from an undisclosed seller via a 1031 exchange.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  