REBusinessOnline

CTO Realty Growth Buys Shops at Legacy North Retail Center for $72.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Retail, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) has purchased The Shops at Legacy North, an approximately 236,000-square-foot office and retail center in Plano, for $72.5 million. The property was built on 12.7 acres in 2007 and was 83 percent leased across its office and retail components at the time of sale. The retail portion of the property consists of 121,496 square feet and houses tenants such as Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Mexican Sugar, Benihana and Ra Sushi. The office component spans 114,936 square feet and is home to users such as Unum, Technologent, Timmons Group, BRP and Shift Digital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews