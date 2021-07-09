CTO Realty Growth Buys Shops at Legacy North Retail Center for $72.5M

PLANO, TEXAS — Florida-based investment firm CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE: CTO) has purchased The Shops at Legacy North, an approximately 236,000-square-foot office and retail center in Plano, for $72.5 million. The property was built on 12.7 acres in 2007 and was 83 percent leased across its office and retail components at the time of sale. The retail portion of the property consists of 121,496 square feet and houses tenants such as Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Mexican Sugar, Benihana and Ra Sushi. The office component spans 114,936 square feet and is home to users such as Unum, Technologent, Timmons Group, BRP and Shift Digital.