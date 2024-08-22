CTO Realty Growth Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in Florida, North Carolina for $137.5M

WINTER PARK, FLA. — CTO Realty Growth Inc. has purchased a portfolio of three Southeast shopping centers: Carolina Pavilion in Charlotte, Millenia Crossing in Orlando and Lake Brandon Village in Brandon, Fla. The undisclosed seller(s) sold the portfolio, which totals approximately 893,000 square feet, to CTO for $137.5 million.

Carolina Pavilion is an approximately 691,000-square-foot regional retail center located on 72 acres in Southern Charlotte on South Boulevard. The center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including AMC Theatres, Floor & Décor, Nordstrom Rack, Ross Dress for Less and Burlington.

Millenia Crossing is a 100,385-square-foot shopping center located adjacent to the Mall at Millenia in Orlando. The center was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Nordstrom Rack, Party City, Modani Furniture, Milan Laser Hair Removal, Destination XL, The Vitamin Shoppe and Relax the Back. Jim Michalak and Jeff Berkezchuk of Plaza Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the Millennia Crossing transaction.

Situated east of I-75 near Tampa, Lake Brandon Village spans approximately 102,000 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, PetSmart, DSW and Scandinavian Design Furniture.

Additionally, CTO announced the $18 million sale of Jordan Landing, a shopping center located in West Jordan, Utah. Following the sale, CTO’s entire geographic footprint is in the Southeast and Southwest regions.