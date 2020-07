CTO Realty Growth Sells Wawa Ground Lease in Jacksonville for $7.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CTO Realty Growth has sold its ground lease of a Wawa convenience store in Jacksonville for $7.1 million, or a 4.9 percent cap rate. Wawa has 17 years remaining on the lease. The Dayton Beach, Fla.-based seller expects to use the proceeds to complete a future 1031 exchange. The buyer was not disclosed.