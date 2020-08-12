CTO Realty Sells Retail Property Leased to Wawa in Jacksonville for $7.1M

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — CTO Realty Growth has sold a 6,267-square-foot retail property leased to Wawa in Jacksonville for $7.1 million. The property was delivered in 2017 and features gasoline pumps. Wawa has 17 years remaining on its lease. The asset sits on 2.2 acres at 4866 Gate Parkway, 10 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville and near St. Johns Town Center. Brad Peterson, Michael Brewster and Joseph Naas of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. An undisclosed private investor purchased the asset.