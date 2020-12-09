CubeSmart Opens 1,100-Unit Self-Storage Facility in East Brunswick, New Jersey

The new CubeSmart self-storage facility in East Brunswick totals roughly 1,100 units.

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Pennsylvania-based self-storage REIT CubeSmart has opened a 1,100-unit facility in the Northern New Jersey city of East Brunswick. New Jersey-based TFE Properties developed the facility, which spans more than 130,000 square feet of net rentable space. The facility is located along State Route 18 at the site of a former Kmart and is part within TFE’s Junction Pointe retail project.