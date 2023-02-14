REBusinessOnline

Cubework Leases 916,150 SF Building at Cotton 303 Logistics Center in Glendale, Arizona

Cubework, which offers on-demand warehouse units and co-working spaces with on-site staff, will occupy a 916,150-square-foot industrial building at Cotton 303 Logistics Center in Glendale, Ariz.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Cubework, a City of Industry, Calif.-based industrial co-working company, has signed a long-term lease to occupy a 916,150-square-foot industrial warehouse/distribution building in Glendale. The property is located within Cotton 303 Logistics Center at 6801 N. Cotton Lane. With this lease, Cubework now occupies nearly 2 million square feet of space in greater Phoenix metro.

Cubework offers on-demand warehouse units and co-working spaces complete with on-site staff.

Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam of Colliers Arizona represented the landlord, Chicago-based Heitman Capital Management, while Kander Paciific represented Cubework in the lease negotiations.





