Cubework Opens Two Houston-Area Warehouses Totaling 302,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON AND SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Cubework, an industrial and office operator specializing in flexible work solutions, has opened two warehouses totaling 302,000 square feet in Houston. The rail-served property at 3401 Navigation Blvd. is located near downtown and features 32-foot clear heights and 38 exterior dock doors. The second property, located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land, spans 200,000 square feet and offers 32-foot clear heights and 3,030 square feet of office space. The owner(s) was not disclosed. Cubework also recently opened a 180,000-square-foot facility in San Antonio.