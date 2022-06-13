REBusinessOnline

Cubework Opens Two Houston-Area Warehouses Totaling 302,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON AND SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Cubework, an industrial and office operator specializing in flexible work solutions, has opened two warehouses totaling 302,000 square feet in Houston. The rail-served property at 3401 Navigation Blvd. is located near downtown and features 32-foot clear heights and 38 exterior dock doors. The second property, located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land, spans 200,000 square feet and offers 32-foot clear heights and 3,030 square feet of office space. The owner(s) was not disclosed. Cubework also recently opened a 180,000-square-foot facility in San Antonio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  