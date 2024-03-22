Friday, March 22, 2024
Culdesac, Urban Oasis to Develop 20-Acre Murphy Crossing Project in Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Culdesac Inc. and Urban Oasis Development will develop the Murphy Crossing mixed-use redevelopment in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, following approval by Atlanta BeltLine Inc. (ABI) and Invest Atlanta, the City of Atlanta’s economic development arm. Located at 1050 Murphy Ave., the project will span 20 acres and feature 1,100 residential units, as well as commercial space, light industrial space and amenities.

Of the residential units, 30 percent will be designated as affordable housing for residents earning 60 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Additionally, a portion of the commercial and industrial space will be offered at an affordable rate to small businesses, with small business retail tenants eligible for one-time business grants.

Upon completion, the development, which is situated adjacent to the BeltLine’s Westside Trail and near the Oakland City and West End MARTA stations, will feature plazas, courtyards, green space, paths, bike lanes and a community garden. A development timeline was not disclosed.

