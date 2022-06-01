REBusinessOnline

Cullen & Dykman Signs 28,307 SF Office Lease in Lower Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

One-Battery-Park-Plaza-Manhattan

One Battery Park Plaza in Manhattan totals 870,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Law firm Cullen & Dykman has signed a 28,307-square-foot office lease at One Battery Park Plaza, a 35-story, 870,000-square-foot tower in Lower Manhattan. Ken Rapp, David Hollander and Andrew Sussman of CBRE represented the tenant, which is relocating from 44 Wall Street, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Daly and Tom Keating represented the landlord, The Rudin Family, on an internal basis.

