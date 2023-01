Cullinan Properties Acquires Tradewinds Shopping Center in Pensacola for $25M

Tradewinds Shopping Center in Pensacola, Fla., was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Cullinan Properties has acquired Tradewinds Shopping Center, a retail center located in Pensacola, for $25 million. Totaling 178,000 square feet, the property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx/HomeGoods, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Shoe Station. The seller was not disclosed.