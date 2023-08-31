Thursday, August 31, 2023
The VA facility totals 150,000 square feet in Temple Terrace, Fla., roughly 10 miles outside of Tampa.
Cullinan Properties Delivers $100M Veterans Affairs Mental Health Clinic in Metro Tampa

by John Nelson

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA. — Cullinan Properties has completed the development of the U.S. Tampa Veterans Affairs (VA) Mental Health Clinic in Temple Terrace, roughly 10 miles outside of Tampa. Cullinan broke ground on the $100 million project in late 2021. The facility, which totals 150,000 square feet, will begin seeing patients in January 2024. Situated on 20 acres, the development features a 120,000-square-foot clinic, 265 consult rooms, 60 patient rooms, an activities courtyard, full-service kitchen, dining room and social activities room. The General Services Administration (GSA), along with the VA, selected the project team, including Hoar Construction and Leo A Daly as the general contractor and architect, respectively. Lincoln Harris is the facility manager.

